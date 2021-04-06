Israeli President Tasks Netanyahu with Forming Government

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin today tasked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with forming a government after the country’s fourth election in two years.
Highlighting the ongoing division in the political circles in Israel, Rivlin said no candidate had a real chance of forming a new government.
After the fourth inconclusive election in two years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has been tasked with trying to form a new government. He has 28 days to build a coalition, offering a possible new path for him to stay in office.https://t.co/Pe4VWfRdCP
— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) April 6, 2021
Netanyahu, who has served as PM since 2009, now has 28 days to form a coalition. His Likud party won the most seats in the election but came up short of a majority.
He is able to form a 52-seat bloc in the Knesset against a 57-seat bloc led by the second-largest party in the Knesset – Yesh Atid led by Yair Lapid. The bloc which forms a coalition of 61 seats will be able to form the next government.
Kafkaesque #Politics: The Missing Lessons from #Israel’s Latest #Elections https://t.co/osJN97ETxC via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/MSwMZlo49c
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 5, 2021
Many believe Netanyahu will need the help of Arab parties to secure his government, but his coalition partners have refused to join a government that includes Arab politicians.
(MEMO, PC, Social Media)
