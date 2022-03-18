Israeli Prison Guards Brutally Assault Chronically Ill Palestinian Prisoner in Megiddo

Israeli prison guards on Thursday brutally assaulted and beat up Khalil Musa Musbah, a Palestinian prisoner with chronic disease held in the Israeli prison of Megiddo, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), a Ramallah-based prisoner advocacy group, said in a statement that Musbah is already suffering chronic health problems in the stomach, intestines and blood vessels. He has been in prison since 2003 and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Musbah was moved to the Israeli prison of Asqalan in the aftermath of the attack, the group added.

PPS held the Israeli occupation authorities responsible for any deterioration in the health condition of prisoner Musbah, and urged all the human rights organizations concerned, on top of which the ICRC, to intervene to ensure his safety.

There are over 4,500 Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli detention imprisoned for their activism in the resistance of the Israeli occupation of their homeland.

