GAZA LIVE BLOG: More Hospitals under Attack | Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza | Israel Waits Response from Hamas – Day 170

Israeli forces invaded the Al-Amal Hospital and the Al-Nasser Hospital, and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that Israel continues to systematically target the medical sector in the Strip. At least two Israeli soldiers were killed in battles with the Palestinian Resistance in northern Gaza as the death toll resulting from Israel’s genocidal war continued to rise. Two Israelis were reportedly injured in a shooting operation in Ashdod while Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that he will travel to Washington to discuss Israel’s ‘security’. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,226 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,518 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, March 24, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

HAMAS: The Israeli media is lying and the movement’s leaders are steadfast in their land. Al-Rishq said in a press statement in response to what the Israeli media claimed, that “Tel Aviv is considering Hamas’ request not to assassinate its leaders if they are exiled outside Gaza,” and that “the Hebrew media is ridiculous and based on lies and black propaganda.”

GUTERRES: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged Israel to “remove remaining obstacles” to the entry of relief materials to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, noting the need to increase crossings and access points for aid.

Sunday, March 24, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

PRCS: A displaced person was killed after being shot in the head by occupation bullets inside Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

CHANNEL 13: Israel has softened its position regarding the number of prisoners it will release and that it is examining the issue of the return of the displaced to the north.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: Israeli forces killed 5 doctors and nurses at Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

Sunday, March 24, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

GUTERRES: There is a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Zikim, in the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Eight Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids that targeted three homes in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, since dawn today.

PRCS: Israeli forces fired smoke bombs at Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis to force the staff, wounded and displaced people out of it.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Jal al-Alam site with artillery shells and caused direct hits.

Sunday, March 24, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft launched a raid targeting agricultural land south of the city of Rafah (south), near the Egyptian border.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Upper Galilee.

Sunday, March 24, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

PRCS (to Al-Jazeera): The Israeli occupation continues to target the medical sector in the Gaza Strip.

YOAV GALLANT: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that he will travel to Washington today on an important political visit, indicating that he will hold meetings regarding Israel’s security.

KAN (quoting informed sources): that there are disagreements within the Israeli staff regarding whether Hamas is interested in reaching an agreement.

PRCS: The occupation forces stormed Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis and bulldozed its surroundings. They also stormed Al-Nasr Hospital in Gaza City, amid violent bombardment and heavy gunfire.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 32,226 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,518 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

AL-JAZEERA: Three injured people arrived at the Baptist Hospital after being exposed to sniper fire in the vicinity of the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza.

PRCS: The occupation besieges Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli military vehicle with a guided missile at Abu Al-Saud roundabout, south of the Al-Shifa complex in Gaza City.

Sunday, March 24, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN (citing Israeli official): We agreed to an American proposal for a compromise with Hamas regarding the deal and are awaiting a response from the movement.

GUTERRES: Horror and starvation stalk the people of Gaza. It’s more than time for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sound in the occupied Golan.

ANADOLU: The Israeli army announced the killing of a sergeant from the Nahal Brigade in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Two Israelis were injured, one of them seriously, in a shooting operation in Ashdod.

ANADOLU: Israeli military vehicles suddenly entered an area near the Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, March 24, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

HEAD OF SUPREME COUNCIL OF GALILEE (to Israeli Radio 103): The State of Israel must stop treating the North as a side event. Hezbollah is the greatest enemy.

LAPID: Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is lying and evading responsibility, and whoever continues in it is an accomplice in shame.

Sunday, March 24, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

KNESSET NATIONAL SECURITY CHAIRMAN: the Palestinians must be made to pay the price of last October 7 by not having land in Gaza.

Sunday, March 24, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced the killing of a soldier from the 932nd Battalion during the battles taking place in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sunday, March 24, 5:45 am (GMT+2)

US CENTRAL COMMAND: US forces clashed with six Houthi (Ansarallah) drones over the southern Red Sea.

