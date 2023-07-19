Israeli Protesters Block Highways, Mob Stock Exchange to Protest Judicial Overhaul

Dozens of protesters reportedly entered the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, tossing fake banknotes as symbols of corruption.

Israeli protesters blocked highways and briefly mobbed the stock exchange on a so-called ‘Day of Disruption’ on Tuesday to protest Isreal’s judicial overhaul, Reuters news agency reported.

According to Reuters, thousands of protesters poured onto the streets in rallies across the country.

Dozens of protesters reportedly entered the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, tossing fake banknotes as symbols of corruption.

Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is quoted by Reuters as saying that the government is proceeding with reforms in “measured steps while continuing to call for broad consensus”. Smotrich reportedly deemed the protesters “a vocal few, inflated by the media”.

In a delaying tactic, Israeli opposition filed 27,000 objections to a government bill that would limit the Supreme Court’s ability to void government decisions or appointments by stripping the judges of the power to deem such decisions “unreasonable”.

However, the Israeli government is set to bring the bill to the plenum on Sunday for final votes before the July 30 recess.

(PC, The New Arab, Agencies)