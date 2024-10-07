Israeli Soldier Killed, Two Injured in Fighting with Hezbollah – Israel Intensifies Airstikes

An Israeli soldier was killed, and two others were seriously injured during fighting with Hezbollah along the Lebanese border, as Israel continues its intense air raids on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

In a statement, the Israeli military confirmed the death of a reserve sergeant and the serious injury of two other soldiers, who were struck by a mortar shell during the fighting on the Lebanese border.

Additionally, the Israeli military announced it would begin a training exercise in the Western Galilee region of northern Israel.

According to Al-Jazeera, observers have noted that Israel is maintaining silence about its casualties and material losses from confrontations with Hezbollah and ground battles in Gaza.

The Israeli government is reportedly restricting media coverage, prohibiting the dissemination of images and videos, and strictly regulating any information provided to the press.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes hit the southern suburbs of Beirut, sending plumes of smoke and flames into the sky as multiple explosions echoed through the area.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A rocket fell in the Western Galilee and caused extensive damage to a number of properties. pic.twitter.com/QpUaUI8bCh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2024

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reported that six civilians, including three children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Qamatiyeh in Mount Lebanon overnight.

In retaliation, Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets at a gathering of Israeli vehicles and troops near the Jal al-Alam site and at the Karmiel and Kfar Vradim settlements.

Israeli Army Radio reported that one of the rockets landed in the Western Galilee, causing significant damage to several cars in Kfar Vradim, though no casualties were reported.

According to Israeli Channel 12, around 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the Western Galilee, while Israeli police deployed explosives experts to inspect the impact sites.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted a number of towns north of Haifa with a large barrage of rockets. CHANNEL 12: 35 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Karmiel and Kfar Vradim areas in the last batch, while Israel reported today that at least 3 rockets fired from Lebanon… pic.twitter.com/eT8NyrLNfx — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2024

Hezbollah also fired rockets at military installations in Haifa and Tiberias, injuring 10 people.

The Rambam Hospital in Israel confirmed that six people were being treated for injuries sustained from rocket strikes in Haifa. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for bombing the Carmel base south of Haifa with “Fadi 1” missiles in defense of Lebanon.

The Israeli military also reported that five rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Haifa, which were not intercepted by the defense systems. The Israeli Broadcasting Authority confirmed that two people sustained moderate to severe injuries from rockets hitting Tiberias.

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Al-Qalila, Al-Sama'iya, Ma'arka, Al-Majdal Tyre, and Balat in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/shWcw7R4PQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2024

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that schools in some areas of Haifa had switched to remote learning due to the ongoing rocket fire. Several areas surrounding Haifa remain tense.

Since September 23, Israel has escalated its operations in Gaza and expanded its airstrikes into Lebanon, including Beirut, with unprecedented intensity. A ground incursion into southern Lebanon has also begun, despite international warnings and UN resolutions.

Official figures indicate that 2,044 people have been killed, and 9,678 injured since the mutual shelling began on October 8, 2023. This includes 1,212 dead and 3,427 injured in Lebanon, with a significant number of children and women among the casualties. Over 1.2 million people have been displaced since Israel’s large-scale offensive on Lebanon began on September 23, as of Sunday evening.

In response to Israeli strikes, Hezbollah continues to retaliate with rocket, drone, and artillery attacks targeting Israeli military positions and settlements across the country.

(PC, AJA)