The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Monday that they had launched a rocket barrage targeting Tel Aviv.

The group said in a statement that this attack was part of the “ongoing battle of attrition” and in retaliation for the “Zionist massacres against civilians” and the displacement of Palestinians.

The attack on Tel Aviv coincided with the first anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, launched by Palestinian Resistance groups on October 7, 2023.

It marks the first time Al-Qassam has targeted Tel Aviv since launching two M90 rockets at the city and its suburbs on August 13.

Israel’s Home Front Command reported that sirens were triggered in Greater Tel Aviv and central Israel, while the Israeli Broadcasting Authority confirmed the area was targeted by rockets launched from the Gaza Strip.

Israel Army Radio stated that five rockets were fired toward Tel Aviv from the Khan Yunis region in southern Gaza.

Two Israeli settlers were injured as shrapnel reportedly fell in Holon, south of Tel Aviv. Israel’s ambulance service confirmed that the rocket fire resulted in minor injuries.

The barrage also temporarily disrupted landings at Ben Gurion Airport, as reported by Israeli media, which also indicated that a state of maximum alert had been declared in anticipation of further rocket fire from Gaza.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the fact that rockets were fired from Khan Yunis, where Israeli military operations had concluded, suggests that Hamas has regained its capabilities.

Israeli media also noted that the army had failed to prevent the missile strike, despite anticipating an attack from Gaza, indicating that Hamas’s command and control capabilities remain intact.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,870 Palestinians have been killed, and 97,166 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

