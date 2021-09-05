Israeli Soldiers Arrest 12-Year-Old Student near Nablus

Israeli occupation soldiers arrested a 12-year-old Palestinian student today while he was on his way to school in the village of Luban e-Sharkiya, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The village’s mayor, Yaaqob Eweis, told WAFA that 12-year-old Husam Moayad Eweis, a seventh-grade student, was on his way to school when Israeli soldiers asked him to stop and detained him.

#photos | The occupation detains a school student while he is on his way to his school, south of Nablus, this morning pic.twitter.com/DwRd4QxERl — Yasmine Rajab (@YasmineRajab1) September 5, 2021

He added that students in the village are subjected to harassment by the Israeli occupation army almost every day, especially on their way to school and on their way back home.

According to a 2016 study commissioned by the UN, at least 2,500 Palestinian students from 35 West Bank communities must cross through Israeli military checkpoints to reach their schools every day.

About half of these students have reported army harassment and violence for merely attempting to get to their classes or back home.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)