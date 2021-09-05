Israeli Forces Injure Palestinian Farmer in Gaza

A Palestinian farmer walks through fields near Gaza’s eastern border, (Photo: Ryan Rodrick Beiler, via Activestills.org)

A Palestinian farmer was injured by Israeli gunfire on Sunday afternoon while he was working on his own farm in the village of Juhor ad-Dik, south of Gaza City, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli soldiers, stationed in watchtowers along the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel, opened fire and injured the farmer while he was working on his own farm.

Israel does not allow Palestinians to be within 300 meters from the borders, which it unilaterally considers as a buffer zone, and often opens fire at the farmers and whoever reaches those areas.

Attacks by Israeli forces on Palestinian fishermen and farmers in Gaza are almost a daily occurrence and are rarely prosecuted by Israeli official authorities.

