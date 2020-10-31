Israeli Soldiers Attack Palestinian Farmers, Kick Them out of Their Lands

Israeli soldiers today attacked Palestinian farmers working on their land in Beit Ummar town, in the south of the West Bank, and forced them to leave their land, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Muhammad Awad, an activist in Beit Ummar, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers fired teargas canisters at farmers harvesting the olive crops in their lands, located next to the illegal Beit Ain settlement, between Hebron (Al-Khalil) and Bethlehem. Israeli soldiers forced them to leave the area after suffocating from inhaling the gas.

#Watch | Israeli settlers cut down 300 olive trees in Jab'a village in central West Bank. The Palestinian farmer had been taking care of his olive crops for over 20 years, but in a blink of an eye, they're all gone to settlers' vandalism! pic.twitter.com/Nncxtafbbz — Quds News Network (@Qudsn_en) October 28, 2020

One of the landowners, Mohammad Salibi, had an Israeli court order allowing him to fence his land to protect it from attacks by settlers, and yet every time he goes to work on his land he is attacked by either soldiers or settlers or both at the same time in an effort to get him to stay away from that land.

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)