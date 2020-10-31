Israeli Soldiers Attack Palestinian Farmers, Kick Them out of Their Lands

October 31, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers block Palestinian farmers from harvesting their fields. (Photo: via AJE)

Israeli soldiers today attacked Palestinian farmers working on their land in Beit Ummar town, in the south of the West Bank, and forced them to leave their land, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Muhammad Awad, an activist in Beit Ummar, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers fired teargas canisters at farmers harvesting the olive crops in their lands, located next to the illegal Beit Ain settlement, between Hebron (Al-Khalil) and Bethlehem. Israeli soldiers forced them to leave the area after suffocating from inhaling the gas.

One of the landowners, Mohammad Salibi, had an Israeli court order allowing him to fence his land to protect it from attacks by settlers, and yet every time he goes to work on his land he is attacked by either soldiers or settlers or both at the same time in an effort to get him to stay away from that land.

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*