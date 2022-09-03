Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Unclear Circumstances

A 40-year-old Palestinian man who has been held in Israel for two months died on Saturday in an Israeli hospital in yet unclear circumstances as the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) held Israel responsible for his death.

The PPS said in a statement that Mousa Abu Mahameed, from the Bethlehem-area village of Beit Tamar, died this morning at the Asaf Harofeh hospital in Israel.

Mahameed, whose family says had neurological problems, was detained two months ago while he was in occupied Jerusalem for not holding an entry permit.

Mousa Abu Mahameed from Bethlehem, only 40 years old has died from deliberate medical negligence by the occupation. #FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/koKIYN2X5f — zoe 𓂆 (@freePAL2020) September 3, 2022

Reports said he was admitted to the hospital one month ago after an unexplained deterioration in his health and that his family was not aware of his health situation until recently.

The PPS said medical negligence practiced by the Israel Prison Services against Palestinian detainees and prisoners was responsible for Mahameed’s death, holding the Israeli government responsible for the death.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)