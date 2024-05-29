‘They Killed Their Own Soldier’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 236

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Another ‘complex operation’, this time east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Four Israeli soldiers were killed and more wounded in Ra’adiya explosive detonated at an Israeli occupation force, Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

As more soldiers arrived to rescue the wounded, two soldiers were sniped by Resistance fighters, the statement added.

It gets even more complicated.

“During our fighters’ attempt to capture one of the soldiers, the enemy killed him. A helicopter landed to transport the killed and injured during the operation,” Al-Qassam said.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell near Al-Abd Jabr junction in the Yabna camp in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. “Yesterday, Al-Qassam fighters successfully carried out a complex operation after luring a Zionist force into an ambush near Al-Shouka School, east of Rafah. They detonated a Ra’adiya explosive device, killing 4 of its members and injuring several others. Upon the arrival of the rescue forces, our fighters were able to snipe two soldiers from the force. “During our fighters’ attempt to capture one of the soldiers, the enemy killed him. A helicopter landed to transport the killed and injured during the operation. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a number of Zionist soldiers who were barricaded inside a house with an anti-personnel shell TBG in Al-Shouka area, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters sniped a Zionist soldier in the Al-Shouka area, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist D9 bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Tal Za’rab area in the Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah. “Al-Qassam fighters detonated a Ra’adiya explosive against a force of 15 occupation soldiers, leaving them dead and wounded in the Al-Fedayi Stadium area in the Al-Tanour neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. “After their return from the front lines, our fighters reported targeting two Zionist Merkava tanks with two Al-Yassin 105 shells in the vicinity of Khaled Bin Walid Mosque in Al-Salam neighborhood east of Rafah city in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merkava tank and a D9 military bulldozer with two Al-Yassin 105 shells in Al-Abd Jabr area in the Yabna camp, south of the city of Rafah. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava-4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in Al-Khalifa Square in the Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard a gathering of enemy forces in the Tal Zorob area west of the city of Rafah with mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“Our fighters directly targeted a Zionist military bulldozer with a 107mm rocket south of Yabna camp in the city of Rafah. “We targeted a group of Zionist enemy soldiers holed up in a building in the vicinity of the Turkish Hospital in the north of the Central Governorate, with a 107mm rocket and we achieved a direct hit. “We bombed enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating the vicinity of Salah Al-Din Gate, south of Rafah, with a barrage of 60-caliber mortar shells. “We destroyed a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with anti-tank shells in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip. “Our fighters bombarded a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles infiltrating the vicinity of Salah Al-Din Gate, south of Rafah city, with a barrage of standard 60-caliber mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, 29-05-2024, targeted the newly installed surveillance equipment at the Al-Rahib site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly, which led to its destruction. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, 29-05-2024, targeted a deployment of enemy soldiers in the Shtula forest with artillery shells. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched a successive, composite attack on the Baghdadi site. “The attack began with targeting the site and its garrison and the deployment of its soldiers with rocket weapons, followed by attack drones loaded with bombs targeting the operations and monitoring room of the site, hitting their targets accurately and causing multiple explosions and fires, and inflicting casualties among the soldiers.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 6:00 PM on Wednesday 29/5/2025 targeted the Ramia site using artillery shells, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:10 PM on Wednesday, 29-05-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:10 PM on Wednesday, 29-05-2024, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Shebaa Farms in Lebanon with artillery shells, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)