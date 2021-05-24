Hundreds of Palestinians Volunteer to Clean up War-Ravaged Gaza (VIDEO)

Hundreds of people have taken part in a volunteer campaign that aims to clear Gaza of debris left behind by a deadly 11-day Israeli assault, the Arabic news website Arabi 21 reported.

The campaign was started by the Gaza City municipality and began on Sunday morning at the destroyed Shorouk Tower in Gaza’s Rimal district, a commercial and residential area that was devastated by Israeli airstrikes.

It was given the name Han’amarha (We will build it) by the municipality.

We will rebuild Gaza:

Thousands of volunteers take to the streets to help municipal workers clean and remove the rubble. #WeRebuild

— Refaat Alareer 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) May 23, 2021

“This is the biggest volunteer campaign to clean the city of the debris left behind by the Israeli aggression. The municipality began it in cooperation with local and international institutions, as well as private companies, entrepreneurs, and citizens and families,” Hosni Mahanna, a spokesperson for the Gaza municipality, told Arabi 21.

He added that the clean-up campaign stopped off at several destroyed towers on Sunday, including the Al-Jalaa Tower, which housed the offices of the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera.

“If, one day, a people desires to live, then fate will answer their call."

Thousands of Gaza volunteers clean the roads in the aftermath of Israel's onslaught and destruction campaign. #WeRebuild

Pics by @NourGaza

Translation: Elliott Colla (@arablit )#حنعمرها pic.twitter.com/kJETozvvEe — Refaat Alareer 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) May 23, 2021

“The city of Gaza will remain despite all the destruction and wreckage it suffered, and we will all unite to rebuild it,” Mahanna said.

He said that the campaign would continue until the end of the week, beginning each day at a different destroyed area or landmark of Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health recently updated the casualty figures from the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip. According to the new estimates, at least 279 Palestinians have been killed, including 69 children and 40 women, and 1,910 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Hundreds of homes and tower blocks were hit by Israeli strikes, with roads, communication networks, and water pipes also being destroyed.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)