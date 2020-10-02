Israeli Forces Injure 15 Palestinian Protesters in Kafr Qaddum

At least 15 Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces today during the weekly protest against illegal Jewish settlements, which takes place every week in the village of Kafr Qaddum, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Morad Shtewi, coordinator of the popular resistance in the village, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers attacked the protesters by rubber-coated rounds and teargas, injuring 15 of them and causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

Four of the injured were moved to the hospital for treatment, while the others were treated at the scene by local medics.

For years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been protesting every Friday against illegal Israeli settlements, and to call on Israeli authorities to reopen the village’s main road, which has been sealed off by the occupation authorities since 2002.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

