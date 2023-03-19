Al-Quds Brigades Leader Assassinated by Israeli Mossad in Syria

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad movement, announced in a statement that one of its leaders in Syria has been assassinated by the Israel Mossad.

The Brigades said that Ali Ramzy Al-Aswad, 31, was shot dead while he was leaving his house in the Qudsaya area, on the outskirts of Damascus, on Sunday morning.

The group explained that Al-Aswad was a Palestinian refugee, whose family was displaced by Zionist militias from the city of Haifa in 1948 and settled in Syria.

He joined the Al-Quds Brigades at an early age, and worked as a chemical engineer in its ranks.

In its statements, the Al-Quds Brigades reiterated their commitment to resisting the Israeli occupation and in defense of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted, hours later, that Israeli “forces are active around the clock in order to settle accounts with the terrorists and thwart terrorist infrastructure.”

The right-wing Israeli leader didn’t mention Al-Aswad’s assassination in particular, though analysts suggest that Netanyau’s tweet was an indirect reference to the Palestinian commander.

