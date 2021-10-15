US to Oppose UN Human Rights Council’s ‘Disproportionate’ Attention on Israel

By Romana Rubeo

US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday that the United States has concerns with the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and will oppose its “disproportionate” attention on Israel, Reuters news agency reported.

The remarks came as the US reinstated its membership in the UNHRC, reversing former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal in June 2018.

The administration speaks of "disproportionate attention" on Israel in the Human Rights Council. Not unfair or wrong. Disproportionate.

It will be interesting to see if the UAE will oppose criticism of Israel on the Council.https://t.co/6VS1OiZOTn — Ali Harb (@Harbpeace) October 14, 2021

“We have concerns with the council,” Price said according to Reuters, adding that the US “will vigorously oppose the council’s disproportionate attention on Israel, which includes the council’s only standing agenda item targeting a single country.”

Last May, the UNHRC issued a statement announcing the establishment of “an international commission of inquiry to investigate violations of international humanitarian law and all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law” in Israel and Palestine.

Foreign Minister Shah M Qureshi welcomed on Friday the adoption of a resolution by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the formation of an independent commission to probe Israel’s aggression against Palestine, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.@dawn_com — Peerbakhsh Noor (@Noor_baloch94) May 28, 2021

“The resolution was adopted at the end of a one-day special session of the Human Rights Council on the ‘grave human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem’,” the statement read.

At the time, the decision infuriated Israel, which has repeatedly claimed that the UN body disproportionately focuses on its human rights violations.

(The Palestine Chronicle)