Israel’s War on Gaza is among Most Destructive in Modern History – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s war on Gaza is among the deadliest and most destructive in modern history, according to the Associated Press.

In a report published on Thursday, AP mentions experts as saying that “in just over two months, the offensive has wreaked more destruction than the razing of Syria’s Aleppo between 2012 and 2016, Ukraine’s Mariupol or, proportionally, the Allied bombing of Germany in World War II”.

According to the report, the Israeli army has not revealed what kinds of bombs and artillery have been used in the besieged Gaza Strip. However, “from blast fragments found on-site and analyses of strike footage, experts are confident that the vast majority of bombs dropped on the besieged enclave are US-made.”

“They say the weapons include 2,000-pound (900-kilogram) ‘bunker-busters9 that have killed hundreds in densely populated areas,” the report explained.

Based on an analysis of Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite data by Corey Scher of the CUNY Graduate Center and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University, experts were able to deduct that “Israel’s offensive has destroyed over two-thirds of all structures in northern Gaza and a quarter of buildings in the southern area of Khan Yunis,” according to the report.

“That includes tens of thousands of homes as well as schools, hospitals, mosques and stores. UN. monitors have said that about 70 percent of school buildings across Gaza have been damaged,” AP noted.

“By some measures, destruction in Gaza has outpaced Allied bombings of Germany during World War II,” the report stated.

AP quotes US military historian Robert Pape as saying that “Gaza is one of the most intense civilian punishment campaigns in history.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,050 Palestinians have been killed, and 53,320 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)