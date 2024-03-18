‘New Rules of Engagement’ – Yemeni Armed Forces Carry out Drills Simulating US, UK Invasion (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The military maneuvers reportedly lasted more than two hours with the participation of a thousand fighters from the region.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah group, have carried out military training exercises that simulate confronting a potential US and British invasion of the country.

According to the Yemen News Agency, SABA, units of the Special Forces of the Central Military District carried out one of its largest combat training and military maneuvers entitled ‘The Promised Day Maneuver’ on the outskirts of the capital, Sana’a.

It “simulated violent and widespread confrontation operations against enemy forces after it carried out parachute landings on some Yemeni areas and infiltrated some areas.”

pic.twitter.com/SjL44UzFbr — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 18, 2024

“The maneuver simulated violent and widespread confrontation operations against enemy forces after it carried out parachute landings on some Yemeni areas and infiltrated some areas,” the news agency said on Friday.

The military maneuvers, which took place according to a scenario of complex fire clashes on different terrain, lasted more than two hours with the participation of a thousand fighters from the region, as well as engineering, anti-tank, sniper, artillery, and all kinds of vehicles.”

‘Price Will be Paid’

In a speech delivered during the exercise, Yemeni Minister of Defense, Major General Nasser Al-Atifi affirmed Yemen’s capability to defend itself and “deal with an international community that respects only the strong.”

He added, “Yemen’s engagement in the battle against the hateful and usurping Zionist entity and its maritime blockade is not a luxury but a sovereign, national, Islamic, and humanitarian decision.”

Al-Atifi further stated: “We will enforce new rules of engagement forcefully, and the price will be paid dearly by the American, the British, and the Zionist and those in their orbit. The battle of The Promised Conquest and the Sacred Jihad in support of Al-Aqsa Flood will triumph and inevitably lead to geopolitical changes in line with a new world order.”

“We will make Washington, London, and their allies realize the non-negotiable sovereignty over our seas and territorial waters.”

The drill comes amid ongoing airstrikes by the US and Britain in response to the armed forces’ naval operations against Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea, in support of the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza against Israel’s genocidal assault on the enclave.

SABA reported that the “American-British aggression” launched an airstrike on Sunday on the Al-Ta’aziyah District of the Taiz province.

It came hours after airstrikes were conducted against the strategic province of Hudaydah, reported the Middle East Monitor (MEMO).

Maritime Blockade

On Friday, spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces Yahya Saree reportedly announced that they “carried out three operations against three Israeli and American ships in the Indian Ocean with a number of appropriate naval missiles and drones, and the three operations successfully achieved their goals.”

The announcement came a day after the leader of the Ansarallah movement, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, declared that operations targeting ships in the Red Sea – Bab al-Mandab and the Arabian Sea – in support of the resistance in Gaza will continue and will extend to prevent Israel-linked ships from even passing through the Indian Ocean towards the Cape of Good Hope route.

He said 73 ships have been targeted since the start of operations, including 12 last week alone.

Al-Houthi vowed to expand the range of attacks to “an extent not expected by the enemy”, saying that Ansarallah operations last week were carried out using 58 ballistic missiles and drones.

The leader of the Yemeni group announced that 34 members of Ansarallah had been killed since the start of operations targeting ships linked to Israel.

Al-Houthi denounced the continuation of the Israeli war on Gaza, saying that Israel is carrying out the “crime of the century” with the participation of Americans, Western and even Arab countries.

(PC, MEMO)