Eleven People Injured in Israeli Army Raid in Qabatya, near Jenin (VIDEOS)

August 29, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Several Palestinian men were injured by Israeli forces in Qabatiya. (photo: via WAFA)

Eleven Palestinians were injured Monday morning by Israeli army gunfire during a military raid in the northern West Bank town of Qabatya, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A large Israeli army force raided Qabatya and surrounded the house of former prisoner Alaa Omar Zakarneh for several hours, before arresting him, according to Palestinian security sources.

Palestinians confronted the Israeli soldiers, who fired live bullets, tear gas canisters, and rubber-coated metal bullets at the protesters, injuring at least eleven people.

Medical sources said several Palestinian men were hit by live bullets. One of them was shot in the back and was reported to be critical.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*