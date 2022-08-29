Eleven People Injured in Israeli Army Raid in Qabatya, near Jenin (VIDEOS)

Eleven Palestinians were injured Monday morning by Israeli army gunfire during a military raid in the northern West Bank town of Qabatya, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A large Israeli army force raided Qabatya and surrounded the house of former prisoner Alaa Omar Zakarneh for several hours, before arresting him, according to Palestinian security sources.

Israeli occupation forces injured at least 9 Palestinians during a military raid in the occupied #WestBank town of #Qabatia. 🎥 via Eye on Palestine pic.twitter.com/WkFWH3dUVh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 29, 2022

Palestinians confronted the Israeli soldiers, who fired live bullets, tear gas canisters, and rubber-coated metal bullets at the protesters, injuring at least eleven people.

Israeli occupation forces detained the Palestinian young man, Alaa Zakarna, after being shot and injured during a military raid into Qabatiya town in Jenin, occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/EHc53JTUmc — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) August 29, 2022

Medical sources said several Palestinian men were hit by live bullets. One of them was shot in the back and was reported to be critical.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)