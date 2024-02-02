GAZA LIVE BLOG: Iran, Turkiye Arrest Suspected Mossad Spies | Belgium Summons Ambassador | Israel Continues to Pound Gaza | Iran: We Will Respond to Any Attack | – DAY 119

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continued to bomb civilian targets in Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. Belgium summoned the Israeli ambassador following the destruction of the headquarters of the Belgian Development Agency in the Strip. Meanwhile, Iran warned it will respond forcefully to any attack, while both Tehran and Ankara arrested several people suspected of being Mossad agents. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,131 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,287 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, February 2, 2:15 pm (GMT+2)

ASSOCIATED PRESS: Half of Americans believe that Israel has exceeded the limit in its war on Gaza.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed the Fajjah military site east of Gaza with “107” missiles in a joint operation with the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 7,131 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,287 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: an Israeli air strike destroyed a house east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Israeli bombing and shooting in the vicinity of its Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis is still continuing.

Friday, February 2, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

UNRWA: 152 of our employees have been killed since the start of the war in Gaza.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: The fate of our team that went out to rescue a girl is still unknown.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted a Merkava tank west of Khan Yunis.

IRANIAN MEDIA: A military advisor was killed in the Israeli attack on southern Damascus.

UNICEF: 17,000 children in Gaza are living without their families or have been separated from their families.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli troop carrier with an “Al-Yassin 105” shell in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of the city of Khan Yunis.

JORDANIAN MEDIA: Border guard forces arrested four Israelis after they crossed the border fence.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

MALAYSIAN PM: Steps must be taken to stop the killing in Gaza.

Friday, February 2, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

IRANIAN PRESIDENT: We will not start a war, but we will respond forcefully to any attack.

ISRAELI SOURCES: A spokesman for the municipality of Kiryat Shmona, near the Lebanese border, said that four missiles landed in open areas in the town.

SYRIAN MEDIA: an “Israeli air aggression targeting southern Damascus” at dawn today, and said that Syrian air defenses shot down a number of missiles.

IRANIAN MINISTRY OF INTELLIGENCE: Iran announces the discovery of dozens of spies linked to the Mossad.

Friday, February 2, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ANADOLU NEWS AGENCY (citing security sources): 7 people arrested in Türkiye suspected of selling information to Mossad.

AL-JAZEERA: Two missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards an Israeli position in the Galilee finger, while sirens sounded in several towns in northern Israel.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Last night, air defenses intercepted a drone launched from the Gaza Strip and crossed the border to the south.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on the Planning Committee to approve a plan to build 7,000 settlement units in the occupied West Bank.

Friday, February 2, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

UNICEF DIRECTOR: The situation of children in Gaza is getting more depressing day after day.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli raid targeted a house in the vicinity of the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, wounding two people, including a displaced Palestinian.

Friday, February 2, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE: Austin discusses with Gallant Israel’s shift to less severe military operations in Gaza.

Friday, February 2, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

BELGIUM FM: The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Israeli ambassador to clarify the destruction of the offices of the Belgian Development Agency (Enable) in the Gaza Strip.

Friday, February 2, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

US OFFICIAL (to NBC News): Israel is not making much progress against Hamas.

Thursday, February 1, 11:15 pm (GMT+2)

EGYPTAN FM: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry expressed, during a call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Egypt’s concern about the expansion of the conflict in the region.

