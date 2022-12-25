Jewish Settler Attacks Elderly Palestinian Woman in East Jerusalem

An elderly Palestinian woman was attacked Sunday evening by a Jewish settler near the Wadi Al-Jouz neighborhood, in occupied East Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that a Jewish settler attacked the woman and knocked her to the ground while she was walking near the said neighborhood, before fleeing the scene.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)