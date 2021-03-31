Jewish Settlers Storm Palestinian Archeological Site in West Bank

Jewish settlers in Hebron. (Photo: ISM Palestine, via Wikimedia Commons)

Jewish settlers today stormed an archaeological site in As-Samu’ town, south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local and security sources confirmed that dozens of settlers, under military protection, forced their way into an ancient site dating back to the Roman era, known as al-Burj, which translates to the “Tower”, where they performed rituals.

The site has become the target of frequent Israeli settler intrusions and visitations, especially during Jewish holidays.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

