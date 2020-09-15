Jewish Settler Gets Three Consecutive Life Sentences for Killing Dawabsheh Family

An Israeli court has sentenced a Jewish settler to three life terms following the killing of a Palestinian couple and their baby in an arson attack in 2015.

The Dawabsheh family’s home in the Palestinian village of Duma, near Nablus, was burned down on the night of July 30, 2015. The arson attack killed 18-month-old Ali Dawabsheh. His mother, Riham, and father, Saad, later died of their wounds. Ali’s four-year-old brother Ahmad survived with burns on his body.

Israeli settler Amiram Ben-Uliel 21 gets life imprisonment sentence by a district court in Lod central Israel for killing Palestinian couple Saad and Riham with their 18 months old baby Ali Dawabsheh in an arson attack in the village of Duma in occupied Westbank in 2015. pic.twitter.com/jEVuKYdpQ8 — Abubakar Mundir (@AbubakarMundir) September 14, 2020

Ben-Uliel firebombed the Dawabsheh family home and another dwelling in Duma after spray-painting “Revenge” and “Long Live King Messiah” on their walls.

In May, he was convicted of three counts of murder and two charges of attempted murder in what a court determined were racially-motivated crimes.

Why Does Israel Celebrate Its terrorists: Ben Uliel and the Murder of the Dawabsheh Family https://t.co/Lu0NDKkTee via @PalestineChron — Staat van Beleg (@StaatVanBeleg) May 23, 2020

“Jewish settler violence, like that committed by Ben Uliel, should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society as a whole,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

“It follows that settler violence can only end with the end of the military occupation in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza, and with the demise of the racist Zionist ideology that spews hatred, embraces racism and rationalizes murder,” Baroud added.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)