Jewish Settler Runs over, Kills Palestinian Man near Ramallah

A Jewish settler on Thursday ran over and killed a Palestinian man as he was on his way to work, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The victim was identified to be Mustafa Falaneh, 25, from the village of Safa, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

This morning, two Palestinians were lost to Israel's systemic violence.

Bakir Hashash, 21, was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers during a raid to Balata Refugee Camp.

Mustafa Falaneh, 25, was run over by a settler while he was crossing the street. #UNInvestigateApartheid pic.twitter.com/mhmfxgW2gR — Stop The Wall (@stopthewall) January 6, 2022

According to a relative, Falaneh was crossing the street when he was run over by a Jewish settler, who willed him. Falaneh was a father of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl.

The Palestinian young man, Mustafa Salama (25)from the village of Safa, was murdered after being run over by an Israeli colonial settler at Beit Sira checkpoint, west of Ramallah.#SavePalestine #Palestinians #SavePalestine #IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/zvFh2JrN4D — Rajaa maher (@DollyPalestine) January 6, 2022

In a separate incident, another settler ran over and wounded Shafiqa Bisharat, 48, from a Nablus-area village, who was admitted to hospital for treatment. Witnesses said that the settler had attempted to run over sheep in the area and was harassing Palestinians on the road before hitting Bisharat.

Palestinian Foreign Ministry warned against the rise in incidents involving Israeli settlers running over Palestinians, which it feared were premeditated while condemning Israeli police indifference.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)