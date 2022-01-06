Palestinian Resistance Pushed Occupation to Accept Release of Abu Hawwash, Family Says

Aisha Harbiyat, the wife of Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash, said on Wednesday that threats of Palestinian resistance from Gaza pushed the Israeli occupation to agree on releasing her husband, Quds Press reported.

“The Israeli occupation proposed on Tuesday to release my husband in April, but he refused it and continued his hunger strike,” Harbiyat said.

Victory for Palestinian hunger striker Hisham Abu Hawash, who is being released from administrative detention after a 141 day long hunger strike. Hisham is being held without charge or trial and Israel have not provided evidence of any crime. 1/3https://t.co/k1WFGIQowU — War on Want (@WarOnWant) January 5, 2022

“Hours later,” she said, “the occupation proposed to release him on February 26, but we did not accept until we obtained an official agreement from the court.”

She added that the lawyer of the PLO’s Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Committee, Jawad Polis, informed that there are official guarantees on the date of Hisham’s release. “Therefore, he stopped his hunger strike,” she said.

“We were happy because the 140 days passed with much pain because we expected his death, especially when his health condition deteriorated critically,” Harbiyat said.

Israeli Media: Agreement Reached to End Palestinian Prisoner’s Hunger Strike after 141 Days #HishamAbuHawash https://t.co/yXGXFye1FC via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/2iHfIkAVPU — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 6, 2022

Abu Hawwas, according to his wife, is currently being exposed to intensive medical examinations and is to undergo body and brain tests on Thursday.

On Tuesday evening, Abu Hawash ended his 141-day hunger strike after reaching a deal with the Israeli occupation, which agreed to end his administrative detention on February 26.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)