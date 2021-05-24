Jewish Settler Shoots, Injures Palestinian Teenager near Ramallah

A Palestinian minor sustained injuries after being struck with bullet shrapnel fired by an Israeli settler in the village of al-Janiya to the west of Ramallah in the central West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local eyewitnesses said that a Jewish settler fired rubber-coated steel bullets at a 15-year-old Palestinian, causing him shrapnel injuries in the hand, which necessitated his transfer to the hospital.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)