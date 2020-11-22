Israeli Army Bombs Multiple Sites in Gaza (VIDEO)

Israeli warplanes last night and early today morning bombed several sites across the besieged Gaza Strip, causing property damages but no casualties, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli warplanes fired three rockets at a site to the west of Gaza City, destroying it and causing damages to neighboring properties. No casualties were reported.

A Palestinian man inspects his farm which was damaged in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza last night.

📸 Hani al-Shaer pic.twitter.com/6fdGNl9zvf — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) November 22, 2020

Israeli fighter jets further bombed with two missiles in an outpost in Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City, completely destroying it and causing damages to neighboring residential facilities as well as causing fear among the local population.

Israeli warplanes also targeted with five rockets at a site, including an agricultural area, to the east of the city, causing damages to properties nearby.

BREAKING: #GAZAUNDERATTACK Huge Israeli Airstrikes Throughout Gaza! Gaza City, Khan Yunis, Rafah, Al-Buriej, Jabalia All Hit, From 3AM Onwards. I was on the phone to a friend and there were too many strikes to count. This has been done to terrorise the people.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/1QzLLDnH0m — Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) November 22, 2020

In the south, Israeli warplanes fired five rockets at two sites to the west of the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, causing destruction to the sites and damages to neighboring properties.

The Israeli occupation army claimed that the attacks came after a missile was fired at an illegal Jewish settlement close to the Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)