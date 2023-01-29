Jewish Settler Kills Palestinian Teenager near Qalqilya

A Palestinian teenager was killed Saturday night by a Jewish settler near the settlement of Kedumim, illegally built on Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank province of Qalqilia, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Karam Ali Salman, 18, a resident of Qusin village near the city of Nablus, was reportedly shot dead by an armed Israeli settler in yet unclear circumstances.

Salman’s killing is part of an ongoing wave of unabated settler violence encouraged by the new far-right Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu and with incitement from his ultranationalist cabinet ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Last night, attacks by Jewish settlers were reported in many areas and junctions across the occupied West Bank.

At least 31 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of January, making it the deadliest month for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in years.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)