Five Israelis Injured, Suspect Dead in Tel Aviv Shooting

At least five people have been wounded and the suspect killed after a shooting at a popular nightlife district in Tel Aviv on Thursday night, The New Arab reported.

The suspect shot at pedestrians on Dizengoff Avenue, in the center of the city, before being killed by Isreali forces.

“We evacuated the three with gunshot wounds, one of them in critical condition, one seriously wounded, and one lightly wounded,” Magen David Adom director, Eli Bin, told Israel’s Kan television.

It is still not clear who was behind the attack and the Israeli police have said they are investigating possible motives.

Hamas issued a statement shortly after the incident saying the shooting was in response to the killing of three Palestinians earlier that day in the occupied West Bank, The New Arab’s Arabic-language service, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on an official visit to Rome, wished “a speedy recovery to the injured”, in a brief televised statement.

The incident follows a series of bloody Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank this week, which saw six Palestinians killed in Jenin on Wednesday and three shot dead in Jaba on Thursday.

(The New Arab, PC)