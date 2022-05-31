Jewish Settlers, Backed by Israeli Forces, Attack Palestinian Homes in Silwan

Jewish settlers on Tuesday attacked Palestinian residents’ homes in the East Jerusalem town of Silwan, causing injuries to at least two youth, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli forces, attacked Palestinian homes in the Wadi al-Rababeh neighborhood in Silwan, leading to clashes with local residents.

Israeli settlers are attacking Palestinian homes in the neighborhood of Silwan in occupied Jerusalem. https://t.co/CZr4u6Qe3r — IMEU (@theIMEU) May 31, 2022

Two Palestinian youth were injured in the attack and were transferred to the hospital for medical treatment.

“Settler violence and vandalism take place with full backing by the Israeli authorities,” the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem said.

“Sometimes soldiers take part in the assault; at other times, they stand idly by. The police make no substantial effort to investigate the incidents, nor take measures to prevent them or stop them in real-time,” B’Tselem added.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)