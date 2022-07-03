PA Hands Bullet that Killed Shireen Abu Akleh to US for Examination

The Palestinian Authority announced on Saturday that it handed the bullet that killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to US officials to conduct a forensic examination, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We have agreed to allow the American side to conduct a forensic examination of the bullet that killed Abu Akleh,” Palestinian Attorney-General Akram al-Khatib told the Doha-based Al Jazeera television.

Al-Khatib said the bullet will not be given to the Israeli side.

So #ApartheidIsrael now has the bullet that killed #Shireen_Abu_Akleh and is supposedly examining whether it was fired by one of its soldiers. Based on past performance, we know what will happen next! pic.twitter.com/DO7IUJ13sP — Professor Kamel Hawwash بروفيسور كامل إسحق الحواش (@kamelhawwash) July 3, 2022

On May 11, Abu Akleh, 51, was covering an Israeli military raid near the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank when she was shot dead.

While Palestinian officials and every employer of Al Jazeera accused Israel of killing the reporter, Tel Aviv denied any responsibility.

Palestinian officials have rejected an Israeli request for conducting a joint investigation into the journalist’s death.

BREAKING: The Palestinian Authority on Saturday handed over the bullet the killed Palestinian American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to U.S. security coordinator Lt. Gen. Mike Fenzel, senior Israeli officials told me. My story on @axios https://t.co/zAN1p654Ua — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) July 2, 2022

On May 26, al-Khatib announced that an examination of Abu Akleh’s body confirmed that she was killed by an armor-piercing project fired directly at her head by an Israeli sniper.

Several leading media agencies, including Al Jazeera, CNN, Associated Press, Washington Post, and the New York Times, conducted their own investigations, which all came to an end that Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli bullet.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)