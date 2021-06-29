Israeli FM Makes First UAE Visit as Jerusalem Homes Razed (VIDEO)

Israeli FM Yair Lapid on UAE trip opens first Israeli embassy in Gulf. (Photo: via Lapid Twitter page)

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday began the first-ever official visit by an Israeli minister to the United Arab Emirates, after the two nations normalized ties in September.

Lapid tweeted a picture of himself from inside a plane, with the caption: “Taking off for a historic visit to the UAE.”

Israeli ministers have previously visited the Gulf nation, but Lapid is the most senior Israeli to make the trip, and the first to travel on an official journey.

Since the normalization accord with the UAE was brokered by then US President Donald Trump’s Administration, Israel has signed a raft of deals with the UAE, ranging from tourism to aviation and financial services.

During his visit, Lapid will inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi, as well as the Consulate General of Israel in Dubai.

Despite claims from the Arab states involved that the normalisation accords would help the Palestinian cause, Israel has pushed ahead with forced expulsions of Palestinians from Jerusalem, approvals of new settlements and crushing military strikes on Gaza.

