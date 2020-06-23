Jewish Settlers, Israeli Forces Assault Palestinian Civilians in West Bank

Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers assaulted today Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Eyewitnesses said that Jewish settlers attacked three Palestinians from the same family in the village of Ras Karkar, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Local sources added that a number of Jewish settlers from the illegal settlement of Nahliel beat three villagers as they were working in their land, causing them several bruises. The three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A #Unesco World Heritage site in the #WestBank that dates back to the rule of #King_Herod could soon be “destroyed” by ultra-orthodox #Jewish settlers who want to bulldoze parts of the area to make way for a business park, conservationists have warned. https://t.co/8NY0xflmFV — Khalil Jahshan (@KhalilEJahshan) June 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Israeli forces assaulted two Palestinian men near the northern entrance near the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil). The two were taken to hospital for treatment, according to Palestinian security sources.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)