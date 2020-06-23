Israeli Forces Fire Teargas, Suffocate Palestinian Infant, Her Grandparents at Their Home in Jerusalem

Israeli forces storm the Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya and fire tear gas into Palestinian homes. (Photo: File)

A Palestinian infant and her grandparents suffered last night from suffocation after Israeli forces fired a tear gas bomb at their home in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli forces raided the neighborhood and fired a gas bomb at the house, breaking its window and leading to the suffocation of the infant Ratil Odeh Derbas, her disabled grandfather, Mohammad Derbas, and her grandmother, Abeer Derbas.

The three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Over the last few months, Israeli police forces have been raiding the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya on a daily basis, ransacking homes and arresting and assaulting Palestinians.

The Israeli campaign against Issawiya is aimed at oppressing and making life miserable for all who live there as part of efforts to push the native residents out of the holy city.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

