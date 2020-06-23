Israeli Forces Fire Teargas, Suffocate Palestinian Infant, Her Grandparents at Their Home in Jerusalem

A Palestinian infant and her grandparents suffered last night from suffocation after Israeli forces fired a tear gas bomb at their home in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli forces raided the neighborhood and fired a gas bomb at the house, breaking its window and leading to the suffocation of the infant Ratil Odeh Derbas, her disabled grandfather, Mohammad Derbas, and her grandmother, Abeer Derbas.

Ongoing campaign of harassment & violence by Israeli forces in Issawiya, occupied East Jerusalem. Local Palestinians: police say operation is "punishment for neighbourhood’s alleged role in clashes between young men & the police"https://t.co/spkHFZdrOkhttps://t.co/0nphE9VLxb pic.twitter.com/gWR9ZLjwbJ — Ben White (@benabyad) July 8, 2019

The three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Over the last few months, Israeli police forces have been raiding the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya on a daily basis, ransacking homes and arresting and assaulting Palestinians.

The Israeli campaign against Issawiya is aimed at oppressing and making life miserable for all who live there as part of efforts to push the native residents out of the holy city.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)