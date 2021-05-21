Israeli Airstrikes Destroyed Water Supplies of 20% of Gaza Residents (VIDEO)

Israeli forces have deliberately targeted two water pipelines in the Al-Saftawi area cutting supplies to 20 percent of the residents of Gaza City, the municipality said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Israeli airstrikes on Al-Saftawi area last night damaged two main water pipelines feeding the northwestern residential areas,” the statement said.

“The Municipality of Gaza regrettably confirms that the bombing of these two water pipelines, one of which serves more than 200,000 citizens, leaves them with no water supply and aggravating the water crisis that the city suffers due to the deliberate targeting of its infrastructure,” the statement said.

The municipality of Gaza has begun inspecting the destruction and creating temporary solutions to reduce the water crisis caused by the destruction.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)