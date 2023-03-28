Jewish Settlers Set up Illegal Outpost in Occupied Jordan Valley

Illegal Jewish settlers set up a new outpost in the al-Baqai’a Plain area, in the northern Jordan Valley, which is usually a prelude to building a new illegal settlement, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Tuesday.

Motaz Bisharat, an official in the Tubas Governorate, told WAFA that a group of illegal Jewish settlers set up an animal barn and brought cows. On Monday, they set up three more shacks turning the spot into a settlement outpost.

Bisharat said the total area of the lands that the outpost is expected to seize is estimated at nearly 1,800 dunums.

Jewish settlers carried out attacks on the shepherds two days earlier, injuring one in the head after hitting him with sticks, Bisharat added.

Illegal Jewish settlers established more than five new illegal settlement outposts in the northern Jordan Valley in less than 10 years.

(WAFA, PC)