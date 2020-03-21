Jewish Settlers Set up Tents on Palestinian Land in Jordan Valley

March 21, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Illegal Jewish settlers intensified their attacks in the Palestinian Jordan Valley. (Photo: File)

Illegal Jewish settlers set up tents and a caravan today on Palestinian land near the village of Khallet Hamad in the Jordan Valley region, according to a local source.

Aref Daraghmeh, a local Palestinian human rights activist, told WAFA that illegal Jewish settlers are making use of the ongoing coronavirus crisis in order to expedite their settlement enterprise in the region.

Daraghmeh added that Jewish settlers have further escalated their attacks against herders and farmers in the Jordan Valley in order to force them to leave the area.

The Jordan Valley covers an area of about 1.6 million dunams (1,600 km2) and constitutes around 30 percent of the total occupied West Bank. According to a previous government report, the Valley includes about 280,000 dunams of arable land, 50,000 of which are still used by Palestinians and 27,000 by illegal Jewish settlers.

The majority of the Jordan Valley is under full Israeli military control, despite being within the West Bank. Meanwhile, at least 44 percent of the total land in the Jordan Valley has been reappropriated by Israeli forces for military purposes and training exercises.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.