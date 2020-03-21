Jewish Settlers Set up Tents on Palestinian Land in Jordan Valley

Illegal Jewish settlers set up tents and a caravan today on Palestinian land near the village of Khallet Hamad in the Jordan Valley region, according to a local source.

Aref Daraghmeh, a local Palestinian human rights activist, told WAFA that illegal Jewish settlers are making use of the ongoing coronavirus crisis in order to expedite their settlement enterprise in the region.

Jewish terrorists increase attacks on Palestinian farmers in Jordan Valley #Palestine https://t.co/HyUpZUwdkG — izanalaezizan (@izanalaezizan1) March 16, 2020

Daraghmeh added that Jewish settlers have further escalated their attacks against herders and farmers in the Jordan Valley in order to force them to leave the area.

The Jordan Valley covers an area of about 1.6 million dunams (1,600 km2) and constitutes around 30 percent of the total occupied West Bank. According to a previous government report, the Valley includes about 280,000 dunams of arable land, 50,000 of which are still used by Palestinians and 27,000 by illegal Jewish settlers.

Israel Will Annex The Jordan Valley, Illegal Settlements and the Dead Sea, Displacing Tens Of Thousands Of Palestinians. Just After Recording This Video The Occupation Forces Arrested Two Children In Front Of Me.#FreePalestine#StealOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/vjQAiuY88m — Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) February 13, 2020

The majority of the Jordan Valley is under full Israeli military control, despite being within the West Bank. Meanwhile, at least 44 percent of the total land in the Jordan Valley has been reappropriated by Israeli forces for military purposes and training exercises.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)