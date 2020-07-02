Jewish Settlers Steal Palestinian Water in West Bank Village

Jewish settlers stole Palestinian water in the West Bank village of Madama, near Nablus, on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlers’ activities in the north of the West Bank, said that a group of Jewish settlers from the illegal settlement of Yitzhar installed a water pump on a well used by the Madama village residents and pumped all the water out and took it away.

War on nature: How Zionist colonialism has destroyed the environment in Palestine https://t.co/I6KAzwoedy — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) February 26, 2019

“The illegal Jewish settlements consume huge amounts of the already depleted Palestinian water resources. In fact, water control was one of the first policies enacted by Israel after the establishment of its military occupation in 1967,” Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo wrote in a recent article.

“Israel’s discriminatory policies regarding its uses and abuses of water are known as “water apartheid”. Reckless Israeli water consumption and erratic use of dams have a vast and possibly irreversible environmental impact, fundamentally altering the aquatic ecosystem,” Baroud and Rubeo added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)