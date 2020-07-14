Jewish Settlers Fence off Large Area in Jordan Valley

July 14, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Illegal Jewish settlers intensified their attacks in the Palestinian Jordan Valley. (Photo: File)

In an attempt to steal Palestinian land, Jewish settlers on Tuesday set up a tent and fenced off dozens of dunums of land in the Jordan Valley, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Mahdi Daraghme, head of al-Maleh village council, told WAFA that over the past two days, Jewish settlers set up a tent and placed a fence around the Palestinian land in the villages of Bayoud and Umm Kharoubeh, located in the northern Jordan Valley.

The settlers, he explained, have grabbed thousands of dunums of herding land in the Jordan Valley in order to prevent shepherds from reaching them and eventually take over the land.

The Jordan Valley covers an area of about 1.6 million dunams (1,600 km2) and constitutes around 30 percent of the total occupied West Bank. According to a previous government report, the Valley includes about 280,000 dunams of arable land, 50,000 of which are still used by Palestinians and 27,000 by illegal Jewish settlers.

The majority of the Jordan Valley is under full Israeli military control, despite being within the West Bank. Meanwhile, at least 44 percent of the total land in the Jordan Valley has been reappropriated by Israeli forces for military purposes and training exercises.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*