Jewish Settlers Fence off Large Area in Jordan Valley

In an attempt to steal Palestinian land, Jewish settlers on Tuesday set up a tent and fenced off dozens of dunums of land in the Jordan Valley, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Mahdi Daraghme, head of al-Maleh village council, told WAFA that over the past two days, Jewish settlers set up a tent and placed a fence around the Palestinian land in the villages of Bayoud and Umm Kharoubeh, located in the northern Jordan Valley.

The settlers, he explained, have grabbed thousands of dunums of herding land in the Jordan Valley in order to prevent shepherds from reaching them and eventually take over the land.

Israel is planning yet another annexation of Palestinian land, this time of the strategically important Jordan Valley. But Palestinian farmers have worked this land for thousands of years and they won’t leave without a fight. Watch full report here: https://t.co/mV0n1To0od pic.twitter.com/7yk7i8C7Cv — redfish (@redfishstream) July 7, 2020

The Jordan Valley covers an area of about 1.6 million dunams (1,600 km2) and constitutes around 30 percent of the total occupied West Bank. According to a previous government report, the Valley includes about 280,000 dunams of arable land, 50,000 of which are still used by Palestinians and 27,000 by illegal Jewish settlers.

The majority of the Jordan Valley is under full Israeli military control, despite being within the West Bank. Meanwhile, at least 44 percent of the total land in the Jordan Valley has been reappropriated by Israeli forces for military purposes and training exercises.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)