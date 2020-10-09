Jewish Settlers Throw Stones at Palestinian Car, Injure Toddler

A one-year-old Palestinian toddler was injured last night when Jewish settlers threw stones at a car he was in as it drove on a West Bank road, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that settlers from the illegal Daniel settlement – built on expropriated Palestinian land – threw stones at Palestinian cars driving on a highway between Bethlehem and Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the southern West Bank.

The toddler, Mahmoud Iyad Banat, was injured in the eye from glass after stones hit and broke a window of a car he was in, said the witnesses.

Toddler injured after Israeli settlers threw stones at car on West Bank road#IsraeliCrimes #Act4Palestine https://t.co/Hw4I89Wt9H — Mahmoud Ghanem (@MahmoudGhanemPK) October 9, 2020

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

Israeli settler colonialism has no space or patience for educated Palestinians, who know and fight for their rights and freedom, thus the constant targeting of Palestinian students, universities and schools | Ramzy Baroud https://t.co/TWReaIxUbR pic.twitter.com/Nk0YBPGbYF — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) May 20, 2019

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)