Jewish Settlers Vandalize Water-Control Panel in West Bank

Jewish settlers today vandalized the electronic panel that controls the water supply to the village of Asira al-Qibliya, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, an official who monitors Israeli settlement activity in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that settlers from the illegal Jewish settlement of Yitzhar sneaked into the village and vandalized the electronic panel of the water tank that supplies water to the whole village.

Palestinian residents of Asira al-Qibliya unite to repel an assault by a large group of marauding israelis on a mission to terrorise the village https://t.co/7o7bFZXw5X — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) February 28, 2021

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)