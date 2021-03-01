Palestinian Elections: 5 Factions to Run on United Electoral List with Fatah

Five Palestinian factions and PLO members have agreed to run for Palestinian parliamentary elections on a united list with Fatah, member of PLO Executive Committee and Fatah Central Council Azzam Al-Ahmad said yesterday.

Speaking to Palestine Radio, Al-Ahmad said that his movement had agreed and already started to make contacts with other factions to form alliances in the upcoming elections.

Despite international support, obstacles threaten Palestinian elections https://t.co/FQ5rqA6jxd — Joe Catron 🇵🇸 #FreePalestinianStudents (@jncatron) February 28, 2021

He stated that his movement is working with the five PLO factions to reach a final agreement with them.

Al-Ahmad named the five factions as the Popular Resistance Front, Arab Liberation Front, Palestinian Liberation Front, Palestinian Arab Front, and Fida Party.

Palestinian elections – "Fifteen years after Palestinians last went to the polls, #Gazans have seen their living conditions drastically deteriorate. For most, the upcoming elections elicit a mixture of hope and scepticism" writes Abeer Ayyoub https://t.co/4KQ0dxfZZI — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) February 24, 2021

He said that many factions are working to form alliances with each other. “It is the right of any faction or any Palestinian to form alliances based on the elections law and the presidential decree,” he said.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)