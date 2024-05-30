West Bank Update – Soldiers Killed, Mass Raids, Market Destroyed in Fire

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Following the operation, Israeli occupation forces conducted large-scale invasions across the West Bank resulting in fierce clashes with Resistance fighters in Tubas, Tulkarem, and Nablus.

Two Israeli soldiers have died of their injuries sustained in a ramming incident at the Awarta checkpoint near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces were heavily deployed in the areas surrounding Nablus in search of the suspect on Thursday, according to Quds News Network, as Israeli media confirmed the deaths of two soldiers, both from Tel Aviv.

In a statement, the Islamic Jihad resistance movement said the operation “comes within the framework of a response to the open genocide war waged by the enemy against our people in Gaza, and to the continuing attacks by the occupation army gangs and herds of settlers against our people in the occupied West Bank.”

Large-Scale Invasions

Following the operation, Israeli occupation forces conducted large-scale invasions across the West Bank resulting in fierce clashes with Resistance fighters in Tubas, Tulkarem, and Nablus.

In Balata camp, confrontations took place between resistance fighters and Israeli forces for hours following the invasion by settlers of Yousef’s Tomb in Nablus, QNN reported, as drones carried out two strikes in the camp.

Following the overnight raids, a large contingent of Israeli forces raided the town of Jenin, accompanied by overhead drones, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

A Palestinian youth was injured after being shot in the thigh by Israeli forces.

Israeli forces also detained a resident of the village of Faqoua, northeast of Jenin after raiding his home.

The IOF withdraws a disabled military vehicle from #Tubas after the resistance targeted it with an explosive device. pic.twitter.com/8bddOGpSfk — The Resistance (@TopGResistance) May 30, 2024

Fire Damages Market

A large fire broke out at a vegetable market in central Ramallah in the early hours of Thursday due to the occupation forces’ heavy use of tear gas and stun grenades during their ongoing invasion of the city.

QNN said many residents have had their livelihoods destroyed due to the destruction of the market.

Confrontations also took place between resistance youth and the occupation at the Al-Manara roundabout in the center of the city, where a young man had been wounded by military gunfire.

Footage shared on social media showed resistance youth pelting occupation vehicles with Molotov cocktails and stones during the withdrawal from Ramallah on Thursday morning.

Israeli forces also vandalized a foreign exchange office in the city, with monies stolen by the Israeli forces.

🚨 Footage documents the extensive damage that resulted from the fires ignited by Israel's gas and sound bombs last night in central #Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/Lwd8RjKOCd — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 30, 2024

Several Detained

Israeli occupation forces on Thursday detained two Palestinian girls from the city of Jericho at a military checkpoint it set up east of the city of Ramallah, reported WAFA.

Eid Barahmeh, director of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) in Jericho and the Jordan Valley, told WAFA that the occupation forces detained two girls at a military checkpoint for several hours before releasing them.

At least 20 Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces including two women, a child and former detainees, according to a joint statement by the Detainees’ Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society on Thursday.

The arrests were concentrated in the city of Hebron (Al Khalil), while the other detentions took place across various West Bank governorates, including Qalqilya, Bethlehem, Tubas, and Jerusalem, the statement said.

During these operations, Israeli forces carried out assaults and intimidated some of the detainees and their families, in addition to vandalizing and destroying homes.

Since October 7, the total number of Palestinians arrested in the occupied West Bank has risen to over 8,955, reported WAFA.

BREAKING: The Israeli occupation army set ablaze the vegetable market in the city of Ramallah, the occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/QwtWKykAbF — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 30, 2024

(PC, WAFA)