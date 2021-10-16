WATCH: Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Olive Farmers in West Bank

A group of Palestinian farmers harvesting their olive trees in the occupied West Bank were attacked Friday by around 30 settlers, leaving four people with minor injuries, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The attack, which comes amid an uptick in settler violence in recent months, began when illegal Jewish settlers descended from a nearby settlement hurling stones and spraying pepper spray at Palestinian olive pickers near the town of Salfit, WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Olive Harvest is many things. It should be taken for granted. Palestinians should reach their trees unencumbered by violent settlers. They shouldn't face soldiers, police enforcing orders that work against farmers & volunteers who stand in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/Bxb0NqqZe1 — Rabbi 4 Human Rights (@rhreng) October 15, 2021

The Palestinian town’s authorities reported the attack in a posting on Facebook.

The Jewish settlers smashed cars and stole olives, as well as some of the belongings of one of the female pickers, WAFA said, quoting Youssef Hammouda, a local farmer.

Israeli police confirmed they arrested four Jewish settlers near the settlement of Rechelim in connection with a Palestinian woman’s stolen goods.

In recent days, hard-line settlers have clashed with Israeli troops and vandalized Palestinian property in what is known as “price-tag” attacks – retaliations against perceived efforts by Israel to limit settlement expansion.

In Salfit, Israeli soldiers attacked Palestinian farmers and the activists supporting them during the olive harvest. Settlers are supporting from the sidelines, leaving nothing to the imagination when it comes to who is giving the orders. pic.twitter.com/NlkS4GLrb8 — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) October 16, 2021

Last month, dozens of Israeli settlers attacked a Bedouin village in the southern West Bank, smashing cars and homes and leaving several injured, including a Palestinian toddler who was hospitalized with head injuries.

Settler attacks on Palestinians and their olive tree groves are common during the autumn harvesting season.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)