Jordan Hosts Palestinian-Israeli Talks Following Israeli Violence in West Bank

Jordan is hosting on Sunday a “political-security” meeting between Israel and the Palestinians to try to calm tensions in the occupied Palestinian territories after deadly violence, a Jordanian government official said.

The meeting, held in the Red Sea resort of Aqaba, will be attended by United States and Egyptian representatives.

It aims at “building trust” between Israel and the Palestinians, the official told AFP on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The political-security meeting is part of stepped-up ongoing efforts by Jordan in coordination with the Palestinian Authority and other parties to end unilateral measures (by Israel) and a security breakdown that could fuel more violence,” the Jordanian government official said.

The talks aim to reach “security and economic measures to ease the hardships of the Palestinian people,” the official added.

In an official statement issued by the Palestinian Presidency, the Palestinian Presidency said that the Palestinian delegation participating in the work of this meeting will reaffirm the commitment of the State of Palestine to the resolutions of international legitimacy as a way to end the Israeli occupation and embody the establishment of the sovereign State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders.

(PC, The New Arab)