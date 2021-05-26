Jordan Summons Israeli Ambassador over Detention of two Jordanian Citizens in Israel

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate summoned the Israeli ambassador to Amman to convey a strongly worded message of protest regarding the detention of two Jordanian citizens in Israel and the manner in which the Israeli authorities treated them.

On May 16, Israel announced the arrest of two Jordanians for allegedly crossing the border on their way to Jerusalem, carrying knives.

Jordan’s foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned the Israeli ambassador in protest at Israel’s detention of two Jordanians arrested after allegedly crossing into the country with knives. https://t.co/6nAu4cfj8r — The Arab Weekly (@ArabWeekly) May 26, 2021

The ministry stressed the need to allow staff of the Jordanian embassy in Tel Aviv to visit them as soon as possible, in order to assess their situation and provide them with the necessary support in accordance with the relevant international laws.

The ministry held the Israeli authorities fully responsible for their safety, demanding the Israeli ambassador to convey an urgent message to the Israeli authorities to release them.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)