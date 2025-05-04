Killer of Hind Rajab Identified: ICC Complaint Filed against Israeli Officer

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Hind Rajab Foundation has publicly identified the Israeli commander responsible for the child’s killing and filed a war crimes complaint at the ICC.

The Hind Rajab Foundation announced on Saturday that it has formally filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, accusing an Israeli military official of committing a war crime in the killing of seven-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab and her family.

In a statement, the foundation named Lieutenant Colonel Benny Aharon—commander of the Israeli occupation army’s 401st Armored Brigade—as the officer directly responsible for the military operation that targeted Hind’s family car in Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa neighborhood on January 29, 2024.

🚨 Breaking:

The #HindRajabFoundation files complaint against Lt. Colonel Beni Aharon, responsible for the murder of Hind Rajab.

Today should’ve been Hind’s 7th birthday. After a year of research, we’ve identified the commander, the brigade and the battalion who killed her.

The foundation said the complaint follows a year-long investigation, during which its team identified the soldiers, officers, and field commanders involved in the attack, all of whom were under Aharon’s command.

Hind would have turned seven on Friday, May 3. Instead of celebrating her birthday, the organization founded in her memory announced that it had taken the first legal step toward holding her killers accountable.

The statement noted that Aharon’s tank unit not only shelled the family’s car, but later bombed a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance dispatched to rescue Hind, killing two paramedics.

Hind, injured and terrified, remained alive for hours after the initial strike. She spoke to paramedics by phone, whispering, “I’m so scared… please come,” before dying alone, without rescue.

Her body was found ten days later, lying next to her cousin Lian, amid the wreckage and debris.

The foundation said the ICC complaint is based on “compelling evidence and detailed investigations,” carried out in collaboration with legal experts and research organizations, including Forensic Architecture.

It is seeking arrest warrants for Aharon and other members of his unit.

“This is not an act of revenge, but a legal and moral duty toward a child who was killed while pleading for help,” said Diab Abu Jahjah, head of the Hind Rajab Foundation.

“Today, Hind should have been blowing out birthday candles. Instead, we are revealing the identity of her killer, and we will pursue him with facts and law.”

The foundation concluded that this filing marks “the beginning of a long road to justice,” and pledged to continue efforts to expose and hold accountable all those responsible for the Tel al-Hawa massacre, as part of a broader campaign against impunity for crimes committed against Palestinian civilians.

(PC, AJA)