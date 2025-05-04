Waltz Out: Did Trump’s Security Advisor Conspire with Israel to Attack Iran?

By Robert Inlakesh

Regardless of whether all the claims are true, it does appear as if the policy split came over the issue of a US attack on Iran.

Seemingly out of nowhere, late last week it was revealed that US President Donald Trump was sacking his national security advisor Mike Waltz.

Soon after, the Washington Post revealed that the firing was likely over Waltz’s push for an attack on Iran, but is that all there is to the story?

Just over 100 days into the Trump administration, the President has decided to remove Mike Waltz from his position as national security advisor. During his first term in office, the Republican Party leader was no stranger to ousting senior ranking members of his government, but this move appears to have been different.

The shocking revelations that emerged from sources who spoke to the Washington Post appear to indicate that Waltz was not only pushing for the US to launch strikes against Iran, dragging the nation into a potentially catastrophic war, but that the national security advisor was in direct contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Two sources spoke to The Post, telling the news outlet that Waltz had apparently engaged in intense coordination with Netanyahu about a potential attack on Iran, ahead of a meeting scheduled to take place between the Israeli leader and Trump in the Oval Office.

Immediately, the Israeli Premier took to social media to deny the claims. However, if true, this would represent a senior American official undermining his own President’s West Asia policy approach by coordinating with the head of a foreign nation.

Despite the severity of such an act, it now appears as if Waltz could still be considered for taking on a different position under the Trump administration; potentially in its mission to the UN.

This is also not the first time that Waltz has had accusations leveled at him, regarding acts that have undermined the Trump government’s approach to West Asia policy. For example, the Signalgate controversy was also largely blamed on the former national security advisor, after it was claimed that he had been responsible for adding pro-Israel journalist, Jeffrey Goldberg, into a private chat that discussed US strikes on Yemen.

Regardless of whether all the claims are true, it does appear as if the policy split came over the issue of a US attack on Iran. There can also be no doubt that Israeli PM Netanyahu is the world’s chief cheerleader for such a war.

If we are to read into this issue further, it could be assumed that part of the reason behind Donald Trump’s sudden pursuit of diplomacy with Iran, which seems to now be at an impasse, could have been to do with the deliberate undermining of his policy making position.

Perhaps this may have played a role in the rather bizarre press conference held between Netanyahu and Trump, where the Israeli leader appeared to have been taken aback by the American President’s approach.

It does appear that the US government is indeed split on whether an Iran war is a good option or not. So it would make sense for the more hawkish elements of the regime to be working overtime to convince the president to pursue a military option.

Yet, if Yemen is any indication for how successful a strike package against Iran would be, it isn’t exactly looking promising.

The US President has so far pursued a policy towards Israel, so pro-Israeli that he has been willing to throw away the American constitution, sideline first amendment rights, and refuse to pressure Tel Aviv into even allowing aid to enter Gaza.

Understanding this and that his government is uniformly Zionist, it appears as if the actions Waltz stands accused of committing are not going to be properly punished.

This is ultimately bad news for Donald Trump’s Iran policy. Although some have presented the sacking of Waltz as some kind of power move, it is clear that Washington is only adopting a more hawkish approach on the Iran issue. In fact, both Trump and his Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, have been directly threatening Tehran with an attack if they do not bow down to a set of demands that Israel has been seeking to to push for.

When the first round of indirect Iran-US talks took place in Oman, both sides indicated that the talks bore fruit and were at least heading along a positive trajectory.

Yet, in the background the Israel Lobby, the huge network of pro-war think tanks in Washington and even Netanyahu’s personal aide Ron Dermer, were all working overtime to change the negotiating terms. This strategy was clearly crafted to put a sledgehammer in the Iran nuclear deal talks, by injecting requests that were always going to be non-starters for Tehran.

It is currently unclear whether the Iran-US talks are ever going to pick back up, as they were postponed indefinitely, pending some kind of new breakthrough. Interestingly however, this story has not raised the kinds of red flags in the US corporate media that one would expect.

You need only imagine for a moment that Waltz was accused of being engaged in intense coordination with Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping, ahead of them meeting the President, and what kind of reaction the media would be having right now. Yet, when it’s Israel, it appears that anything goes.

(The Palestine Chronicle)