‘KKK-Like Israel is Carrying Out Mass Lynching’ – Former US Ambassador (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Former US Ambassador Charles Freeman has strongly criticized US support for the war on Gaza, comparing Israel to the Ku Klux Klan.

Interviewed by Katie Halper and Aaron Maté in the podcast ‘Useful Idiot’ on Wednesday, Freeman said that the first argument the United States used to justify its support for Israel is that “we share values”.

“Well, Israel is demonstrating the values of the Ku Klux Klan, and I don’t share those values,” he commented.

“I mean, basically what is going on in Gaza is a mass lynching,” Freeman continued.

Freeman also questioned the logic that sees Israel as “a strategic asset”.

“But I have never heard anyone describe what it does for us other than get us in trouble”, the former ambassador said.

“The question they used to pose was, does Israel have a right to exist? Which is a strange question because it does exist. But I think that question is being replaced now in much of the world by: does Israel deserve to exist?” he wondered, adding:

“Can the world really maintain normal relations with a country that behaves in utter disregard of international law and in a completely inhumane fashion?”

This is not the first time Freeman, who served as the US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and in the US State and Defense Departments in many different capacities, has criticized Israel’s conduct in Gaza.

Last December, he accused Tel Aviv of conducting a pogrom against the Palestinian people.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,800 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,298 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)