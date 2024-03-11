Scores Killed, Wounded – Israeli Genocide Continues on First Day of Ramadan

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and others wounded on Monday, on the first day of Ramadan, following intense Israeli bombardment and artillery shelling on various areas in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement on Monday that “At least 67 people were killed and 106 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours,” noting that “Many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them”.

The statement added that 72 percent of the victims are women and children, while the number of those who died due to malnutrition and starvation has risen to 25.

New Israeli Massacres

Several Palestinians were killed and others injured in the bombing of a house in the Zaytoun neighborhood, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Others were killed and injured in another bombing that targeted a house east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli artillery bombardment targeted areas east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

In the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City, a number of Palestinians were injured following a bombing of a number of homes.

The occupation bombed agricultural land near the Egyptian-Palestinian border inside the Al-Salam neighborhood in Rafah, while the occupation aircraft launched raids west of Gaza City, specifically on a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, and several houses in al-Shati’ camp, west of Gaza City.

On Sunday evening, ambulance crews recovered the bodies of 10 civilians, including children and women, from a house belonging to the Ashour family, near the Al-Dahdouh roundabout in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,112 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,760 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

