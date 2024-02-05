Largest Explosion Yet – Resistance Roundup – Day 122

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, released a new video.

Though the video contained the typical scenes of Israeli military vehicles being blown up by Palestinian fighters, a particular frame was different.

It showed the detonation of a large Israeli Merkava tank through two separate, back-to-back explosions. Chances are noone inside the monstrous vehicle has survived, as large pieces of metals seemed to be flying everywhere against the background of a devastated Khan Yunis neighborhood.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters managed to seize a Skylark reconnaissance drone that was on an enemy intelligence mission west of the city of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades, in conjunction with Saraya Al-Quds, bombed a gathering of enemy forces penetrating west of Gaza City with mortar shells and 107 mm rockets. “After their return from the frontlines, our fighters confirmed ambushing a convoy of Zionist vehicles. They detonated three pre-planted explosive devices targeting a Merkava tank and fired an Al-Yassin 105 shell at another tank in Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell west of Khan YThe unis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen clashing with Israeli military vehicles west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. Audio and text translation 0:09 – "We are now carrying out a fiery tight ambush, by Allah's will, on the tanks' route. We will turn this… pic.twitter.com/d1KDNlhTrQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 5, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in Tal Al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters successfully target a group of occupation soldiers barricaded inside a house with an anti-fortification TBG shell, killing and wounding them west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the vicinity of the Palestine Mosque, west of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We targeted the Zionist enemy soldiers in the axes of advancement in Khan Yunis with lightning-type projectile bombs. “We bombarded with mortar shells a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the axis of advancement, southwest of Khan Yunis. “We bombed with mortar shells a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles east of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip. “We bombed the enemy soldiers’ gatherings and military vehicles in the axis of advancement in Al-Amal neighborhood west of Khan Yunis with Grad missiles, hitting our targets accurately.

⚡️WATCH: Al-Quds Brigades published a video showing scenes of their mortar launches crushing military positions and concentrations in the front lines of the axes east and north of the Central Governorate. pic.twitter.com/Uk9D1gtRTN — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) February 5, 2024

“We bombed the gatherings of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the axes advancement in Sabra and Tel Al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City, with 107 mm rockets and several mortar shells, hitting our targets accurately. “We bombed a gathering of enemy soldiers with a barrage of mortar shells east of the village of Al-Masdar in the central Gaza Strip. “We bombed the gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles around Al-Sina’a and Al-Jawazat areas in Gaza City with rocket barrages and mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:35 PM on Monday, 05-02-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:45 PM on Monday, 05-02-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits.

Hezbollah is fully prepared to deal with an Israeli escalation. Key critical infrastructure of the Zionist regime would be devastated within days. pic.twitter.com/jaCHVyovD3 — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) February 1, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:35 PM on Monday, 05-02-2024, for the second time, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the Kfar Shuba hills and occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:00 PM on Monday, 05-02-2024, targeted the Yiftah barracks with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)